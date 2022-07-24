Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 127,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,680 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day moving average of $225.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

