Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

