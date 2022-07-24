Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

