Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.4 %

DEI opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

