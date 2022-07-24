Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.77.

Shares of TRV opened at $156.42 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

