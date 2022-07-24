Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.92. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.