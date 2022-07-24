Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 709,653 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,412,000 after purchasing an additional 523,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,408,000 after purchasing an additional 285,122 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,079,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 464,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -247.91 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

