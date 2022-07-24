National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,193 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average is $126.27. The stock has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

