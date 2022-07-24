National Asset Management Inc. Buys 295 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

