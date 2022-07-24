National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,630.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $157.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

