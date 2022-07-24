National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $41,798,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $184.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.12. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $164.13 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

