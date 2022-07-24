National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

