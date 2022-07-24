National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 330,818 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 90,742 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,317,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 237,521 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 516.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FPE opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.