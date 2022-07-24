National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.9 %

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.92.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $324.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

