National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $90,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $295.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.43. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

