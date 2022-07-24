National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 766 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $269.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

