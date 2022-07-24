National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

