National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period.

Shares of RA stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

