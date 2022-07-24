National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares in the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $709.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile



Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

