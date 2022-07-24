National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,149 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 8.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.89.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

