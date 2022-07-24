National Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,284 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IHI stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29.

