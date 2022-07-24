National Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,395 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

