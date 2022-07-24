National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,352 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $43,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.86.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.2 %

IPGP stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.