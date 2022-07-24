National Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,355 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,355 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,215,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,546,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.