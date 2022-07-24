National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,361 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

NYSE HIG opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.