National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,253 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RYLD stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

