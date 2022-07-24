National Bank Financial Comments on mdf commerce inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

MDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$1.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.28. The company has a market cap of C$71.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.92.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

