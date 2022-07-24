National Bank Financial Cuts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to C$75.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.89.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.