National Bank Financial Cuts Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to C$1.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.75 target price (down from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Integra Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.