National Bank Financial Cuts Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to C$1.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.75 target price (down from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Integra Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,014,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

