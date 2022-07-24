National Bankshares Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$15.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.65.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

ELD opened at C$7.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.23. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

