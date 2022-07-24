National Bankshares Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.75 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

TSE OR opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.23 and a 1 year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -106.97%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,151.55.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

