Navient (NAVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Navient has set its FY22 guidance at $3.20-3.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.71 on Friday. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.