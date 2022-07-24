Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVTS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

