Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 385,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 187,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 6.7 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

