NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,151 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,742,219. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $69.26 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

