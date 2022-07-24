Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $240.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

