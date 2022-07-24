NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Critical Contrast

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NetScout Systems and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 1 1 0 0 1.50 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

NetScout Systems presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.13%. Given Kyndryl’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

This table compares NetScout Systems and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 4.32% 4.66% 3.05% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $855.58 million 2.79 $35.87 million $0.50 66.68 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.13 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

NetScout Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Kyndryl on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, it offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.