Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Down 1.3 %

Newmont stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

