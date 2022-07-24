NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NXRT stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

