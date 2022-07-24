Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.50. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 50,958 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$59.08 million and a PE ratio of -7.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

