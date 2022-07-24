Northland Securities Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $105.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

