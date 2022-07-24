NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovaGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NG stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

