NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.