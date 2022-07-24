NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 732.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.52. The company has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.