Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.37.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 26.60%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
