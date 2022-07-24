Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of OAS opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.32. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $652.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.50 million.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

