Old National Bancorp (ONB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In related news, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

