OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.04.

OGI stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $329.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 211,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

