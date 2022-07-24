Otonomy (OTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Otonomy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $115.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.53. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
Further Reading
