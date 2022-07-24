Otonomy (OTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $115.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.53. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Otonomy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.