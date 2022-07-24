PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after buying an additional 99,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,862,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,014,000 after buying an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

